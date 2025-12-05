New Dad Vicky Kaushal Buys Swanky ₹3.20 Crore Lexus Days After Welcoming Baby Boy With Katrina Kaif — VIDEO

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, the newest father in town, recently welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, on November 7, after 3.5 years of marriage. The actor has now purchased a brand-new, swanky Lexus LM350h 4S ultra-luxury car just days after welcoming his son.

Vicky Kaushal Flaunts His New Car

On Thursday evening, the actor attended an event in Mumbai, after which he was seen seated in his new car, proudly flaunting his latest purchase. The Lexus, a 4-seater, which is priced at Rs 3.20 crore.

Check out the video:

Vicky Kaushal On Becoming Father

Talking about being a father, he told GQ India, "Becoming a father this year is my biggest moment of 2025. It is a magical feeling. I always felt that when the time comes, I will be all very emotional and ecstatic, but it has actually been the most grounding moment that I have ever experienced in my life."

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Welcome Baby Boy

Sharing the joyous news on social media, the couple posted a template that read, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy."

The template featured a cradle with a teddy bear on it, and the proud dad simply captioned it, "Blessed."

The couple tied the knot in a royal wedding at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in 2021.

Katrina and Vicky's wedding was attended by close friends and family, including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, and Malavika Mohanan.

Vicky Kaushal Work Front

Vicky is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time in Love & War, which also marks his reunion with Sanju co-star Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-actor Alia Bhatt.

The 37-year-old actor was last seen in Chhaava, which starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.