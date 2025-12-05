 Divya Khossla Calls Bollywood Place With Crocodiles Days After Exposing Mukesh Bhatt In Savi Vs Jigra Controversy: 'Won't Sell My Soul'
Actress Divya Khossla recently called Bollywood a 'place with crocodiles,' days after exposing Mukesh Bhatt in the Savi vs Jigra controversy. In a Reddit AMA on Friday, addressing how she handles industry toxicity, she said, "You have to navigate your way through it. I will never sell my soul to get work..."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Actress Divya Khossla recently stirred controversy by calling Bollywood a 'place with crocodiles,' days after exposing filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt on Instagram for allegedly accusing her of creating publicity around the Savi vs Jigra controversy, an accusation he later denied in a phone call.

Divya Khossla Calls Bollywood Place With Crocodiles

Amid this, during a Reddit AMA on Friday, December 5, when asked how she maintains her mental health amid industry toxicity, Divya said, "I myself feel that Bollywood is a place where there are crocodiles all around and you have to navigate your way through it. I think the most imp thing is to remain true to your own self."

She added, "I will never sell my soul to get work, hota hai toh theek hai nahi hota toh bhi theek hai, and what's more imp is when you reach up you should have good slate of karma to carry with you."

article-image

Photo Via Reddit

Divya Khossla Reacts To Divorce Rumours With Bhushan Kumar

Another user asked, "Are you divorced?" Divya said, "No. But the media really wants it (sic)."

Divya tied the knot with Bhushan Kumar on 13 February 2005 at the Maa Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. The couple also has a son together, who was born in 2011.

Savi Vs Jigra Controversy

After Alia Bhatt's Jigra released in theatres, it got embroiled in a controversy after Divya accused the makers of manipulating the film's box office numbers. She had also accused them of copying her film Savi.

Jigra Vs Savi

Savi, also starring Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor, is about a housewife, played by Divya, who is is willing to go to great lengths to free her husband from prison in England. In Jigra, Alia's character plays the role of Satya, who is on a mission to save her younger brother Ankur (Vedang), who is imprisoned in a foreign jail.

