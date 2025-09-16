'Thoda Imperfection Toh Hona Chahiye': Divya Khossla Calls Out Cosmetic Trends, Says Kylie Jenner Looks Mature For Her Age Due To Fillers

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Divya Khosla, recently seen in Ek Chatur Naar alongside Neil Nitin Mukesh, called out cosmetic trends, noting how many faces in Bollywood now look a certain way and how those who visit doctors in Dubai have a distinct look. She also pointed out that Kylie Jenner, 28, appears more mature for her age due to her fillers.

Divya Khossla Calls Out Cosmetic Trends

She told News 18, "I never felt the need to succumb to beauty stereotypes. I feel nothing beats natural beauty and the way you’ve been brought up. I don’t believe in external fillers and botox. The moment you hit puberty, that’s the first thing a lot of girls start doing. My mother never even allowed me to touch bleach or use it on my face."

Divya Khossla Feels Kylie Jenner Looks Mature For Her Age Due To Fillers

Further, speaking about Kylie, who has openly admitted to getting lip fillers since 2015, Divya shared that the longer one stays away from such procedures, the better it is.

"We’ve seen Kylie Jenner. She’s so young but she has started looking too matured for her age. We should all allow ourselves to age naturally and we may end up looking better than what we did a few years back. The idea is to let ourselves be the way we are," added Khossla.

Divya Khossla Doesn't Allow Her Team To Correct Her Photos Using AI

Divya shared that she doesn’t believe in removing blemishes or editing her pictures using AI. She added that she doesn’t even allow her team to correct her photos with AI, as she hates how such edits make images look fake and not like her true self. "Thoda imperfection toh hona chahiye," shared Divya.

'Not Obsessed With Make-Up Or Mirror': Divya Khossla

She shared that she likes her round face, even though people tell her it doesn’t meet the industry’s beauty standards. However, she is fine with it, as she isn’t someone who constantly checks herself in the mirror.

"I’m not obsessed with make-up or the mirror. We should rather focus on our inner beauty," concluded Divya.