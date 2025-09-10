Divya Khossla Reveals Family Didn't Want Her To Act After Marriage With Bhushan Kumar: 'They Were Not Ready For Me To...'

Actress Divya Khossla, who is gearing up for the release of her film Ek Chatur Naar, revealed that her in-laws were not comfortable with her pursuing acting after marriage. Divya tied the knot with Bhushan Kumar, the chairman and managing director of T-Series, in 2005.

Recently, on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Divya opened up about how she became a director.

She said, "Main starting se bahot creative rahi hoon. I got married early, Ab Tumahre Hawale release se pehle meri shaadi fix ho gayi. I got married and uske baad my family was obviously not ready for me to act."

Divya further shared that she then pursued editing and cinematography, eventually directing her first music video for singer Sonu Nigam's father, Agam Nigam, which turned out to be a major hit.

"Choti thi main, tabhi padh rahi thi main. Toh maine cinematography seekhi, editing seekhi. Then I directed my first video which was a blockbuster...that was for Sonu Nigam's father," Divya stated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Divya will be seen in Ek Chatur Naar, which will hit the big screens on September 12.

The actress recently made headlines after revealing that she took an unconventional route to prepare for her character. Divya disclosed that she actually lived in a slum in Lucknow to understand the struggles and lifestyle of slum dwellers before stepping into the role.

The actress, who is known for her glamorous on-screen image, surprised fans with this revelation.

Directed by Umesh Shukla, Ek Chatur Naar also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sushant Singh, Rajniesh Duggal, Chhaya Kadam and others in pivotal roles.