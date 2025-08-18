Divya Khossla Reveals Living In Lucknow Slum To Prepare For Her Role In Ek Chatur Naar: 'It's Been A One-Of-Kind Experience'

Actress Divya Khossla, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Ek Chatur Naar, recently revealed that she took an unconventional route to prepare for her character. The actress disclosed that she actually lived in a slum in Lucknow to understand the struggles and lifestyle of slum dwellers before stepping into the role.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Sunday, Divya shared glimpses of her character from the film and wrote, "Lived in a slum in Lucknow to understand the life of slum dwellers for my role in #EkChaturNaar. It’s been a one-of-kind experience to witness the other side of living, and bring it to life with this transformation."

The actress added, "Can't wait to take you all on this rollercoaster of a quirky comedy."

The actress, who is known for her glamorous on-screen image, surprised fans with this revelation. Her transformation for Ek Chatur Naar promises to be striking, as going by the first glimpses, it looks like the film will explore a quirky and comedic storyline rooted in everyday realities.

Soon after she shared the post, fans praised her commitment to getting into the skin of her character.

Reacting to her post, a fan commented, "Love the transformation! Such an amazing dedication to the role! 😍 Can’t wait to see how the story unfolds and wishing you all the best with the release."

Another user commented, "This is a good film made in a low budget, this is true, but whether it works or not is the luck of this film, but your acting and work in this film is very praiseworthy."

The trailer of Ek Chatur Naar was attached with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's War 2 in theatres.

Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sushant Singh, Rajniesh Duggal, Chhaya Kadam and others. The film is all set to hit the big screens on September 12.