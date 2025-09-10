Inside Akshay Kumar's 58th Birthday Celebration: Cards, Karaoke, Joker, Photo Props & More

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar turned 58 on Tuesday (September 9) and he celebrated his special day with his family members and close friends. On Wednesday, his wife, actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, gave a glimpse of the celebration.

Sharing a picture with Akshay from the bash, Twinkle revealed that his birthday celebration started at 7 am and went on till the evening.

In the photo, the couple is seen posing inside a Joker photo frame prop, which has clown/joker illustrations on the corners.

Twinkle is dressed in bright red with a clown nose and feather boa, clearly styled as a joker/clown for fun. On the other hand, Akshay is wearing fun glasses decorated with playing cards and dice, matching the card-game or joker theme.

"Birthday celebrations that started at 7 a.m. and ended with cards and karaoke in the evening. The birthday boy is known for always winning, I wonder if it’s because he has a certain joker by his side, if not in his hand," Twinkle captioned the post.

Soon after Twinkle shared the post, actress Bhumi Pednekar and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

On his birthday, Akshay also visited his fanfest with Twinkle and shared a video on social media to thanks his fans.

"Dil se thank you to each and every one of you…jo aaye aur jo nahi aa paaye aur dur se apna pyaar bheja. Aap sabke bina yeh din itna khaas nahi hota. Yeh sirf mera birthday nahi tha, hum sabka celebration tha ❤️ Aapke yeh pyaar ke liye dil se dhanyavaad. Big love always, my Akkians," he wrote.

Dil se thank you to each and every one of you…jo aaye aur jo nahi aa paaye aur dur se apna pyaar bheja. Aap sabke bina yeh din itna khaas nahi hota. Yeh sirf mera birthday nahi tha, hum sabka celebration tha ❤️ Aapke yeh pyaar ke liye dil se dhanyavaad. Big love always, my… pic.twitter.com/sNCArAD8hY — Jolly Mishra - Asli Jolly from Kanpur (@akshaykumar) September 10, 2025

The actor had also penned an emotional note for his supporters and took the opportunity to thanks everyone who believed in him.

"58 years in the making, 34 years in this industry, over 150 films & counting. To everyone that ever believed in me, who bought a ticket, who signed me, produced me, directed me and guided me, this is your journey as much as mine. I'm just here to say an eternal 'Thank You' for every kind action, unconditional support, and words of encouragement. I am nothing without you, my Birthday is a dedication to all those that still believe me," he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi. He will also be seen in films like Haiwaan, Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3 and more.