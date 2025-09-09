Birthday Special 2025: Watch These Interesting Films Of Akshay Kumar On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | September 09, 2025
Actor Akshay Kumar, who is known as the Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood, turned 58 on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of his interesting films on OTT:
Welcome is a comedy-drama film in which Akshay Kumar plays the role of Rajiv Saini, a good and innocent young man. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and YouTube
Bell Bottom is an action thriller film in which the actor plays the role of a RAW Agent. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a horror comedy film in which the actor portrays the role of Dr. Aditya Shrivastav, a quirky and modern psychiatrist who is called to investigate strange occurrences in a haunted palace. It is available on Netflix and JioHotstar
Dhadkan is a romantic drama film in which he plays Ram, a patient, kind, and wealthy man who becomes the husband of Anjali. It is available on YouTube
In the movie Airlift, Akshay Kumar plays Ranjit Katyal, a wealthy Indian businessman in Kuwait who, after Iraq's invasion, steps up to organise the safe evacuation of Indian citizens. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video
In Holiday, Akshay Kumar plays Captain Virat Bakshi, a soldier in the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) who is on leave in his home city of Mumbai. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
