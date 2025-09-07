Birthday Special 2025: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About Asha Bhosle

By: Sachin T | September 07, 2025
Asha Bhosle is one of India’s most celebrated playback singers, known for her versatility, unique voice, and ability to adapt to almost every genre of music. She will turn 92 on Monday. September 8, 2025.
Asha Bhosle began her singing career at the young age of 10, singing Marathi songs for films before making her mark in Bollywood.
She is known for her unmatched versatility, having sung classical, cabaret, qawwalis, ghazals, bhajans, folk, pop, and even fusion tracks.
Asha Bhosle holds the Guinness World Record for being the most recorded artist in music history, with over 12,000 songs in 20+ languages.
Apart from Hindi, she has sung in Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, English, Russian, and even Swahili.
She collaborated with famous international musicians like Boy George and The Kronos Quartet, making her a global musical icon.
Asha ventured into the culinary world with her chain of restaurants named “Asha’s”, serving Indian cuisine in Dubai, Kuwait, UK, and more.
Thanks For Reading!