Birthday Special: Know Some Interesting Facts About Ram Kapoor

By: Sunanda Singh | August 31, 2025
Bollywood actor Ram Kapoor will be celebrating 52nd birthday on Monday, September 1, 2025. On his special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the actor:
Before stepping into television, Ram Kapoor honed his acting skills at the Sherwood College in Nainital, where he actively participated in theatre plays
His first TV break came with Nyay (1997), but he rose to fame with Ghar Ek Mandir, which made him a household name
His chemistry with Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain became iconic, especially because it showed mature love stories on Indian television
Ram Kapoor’s delightful persona and genuine performance distinguished him from the usual TV heroes of his era, despite not conforming to the "stereotypical" hero image
Ram Kapoor is wed to his Ghar Ek Mandir co-star Gautami Kapoor, and they have a deep connection, frequently celebrated as one of television’s most adored real-life pairs
He astonished everyone with his amazing weight loss journey, posting motivational fitness content on social media that inspired his followers
