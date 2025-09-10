Punjabi Singer Karan Aujla Gets Jimmy Fallon To Do Bhangra, The Tonight Show Host Jokes He's 'Not Ready'—VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has become the second Punjabi artist after Diljit Dosanjh to make his US television debut on Jimmy Fallon's talk show The Tonight Show. Aujla even turned dance coach for the American comedian-host, teaching him some lively bhangra moves. On Wednesday, September 10, the official Instagram handle of the show shared a collaborative post featuring a fun dance tutorial video of the two stars.

Karan Aujla Teaches Jimmy Fallon Bhangra

The clip opens with Jimmy warmly greeting Karan, saying, "I can’t believe this. How are you?" to which Aujla replies, "Yeah, that’s what I’m talking about. Good to see you." Fallon thanks him for joining the show, prompting Aujla to compliment the host with, "You’re looking good." Fallon playfully responds, "Look at you, you look fantastic. I wish I looked like this."

Jimmy Fallon Jokes He's 'Not Ready'

Karan soon turns up the energy by offering to teach Fallon a bhangra step. Although Fallon appears slightly hesitant and admits he’s 'not ready for this,' Aujla reassures him with a smile, saying, "It’s easy, it’s easy."

Check out the video:

Later, Karan and Jimmy dance to the singer's track Ghabru, with the host joining in. Wrapping it up, Fallon exclaims, "Let’s go, man. That’s what I’m talking about!"

Karan Aujla's New Album P-Pop Culture

Aujla recently dropped his third studio album, P-Pop Culture in August in collaboration with Canadian producer Ikky, which has 11 tracks.

Karan Aujla Debut At Rolling Loud Music Festival In India

Karan Aujla is all set to make his debut at Rolling Loud India, a two-day global music festival taking place in Mumbai this November. The festival will feature international artists Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver, and Central Cee, alongside Indian artists DIVINE and Hanumankind.

It will be held on November 22 and 23 at Loud Park, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.