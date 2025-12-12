Happy Birthday Sidharth Shukla: Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz, Arti Singh & Others Remember The Late Actor

Happy Birthday Sidharth Shukla | Instagram

It has been four years since Sidharth Shukla passed away, yet his memories continue to live on. Today, on what would have been his birthday, fans and loved ones are remembering and celebrating him, keeping his spirit alive in their hearts.

Sidharth's then-girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, took to Instagram to upload a photo of the Bigg Boss 13 winner doing the SRK pose, with the caption, "happy birthday legend (sic)."

Sidharth’s Bigg Boss 13 co-star Arti Singh also wished him on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday sid... u will live in whole country's heart forever (sic)."

Fans too continued to shower their love for Sidharth on his birthday. So far, Shehnaaz has not posted anything about Sidharth on social media. She is still reportedly mourning his loss and is said to not have fully moved on in her life.

Music composer Abu Malik told Vickey Lalwani, "Raghav and Shehnaaz look good together, and if they ever come out as a couple, they will make a lovely pair. My only suggestion to Shehnaaz is to move on in life (sic)."

Back in 2022, Shehnaaz remembered Sidharth on Instagram by posting a picture of him with the caption, "i will see you again 🤍👼 12 12."

When asked about her idea of a perfect man, Shehnaaz told Farah Khan, "I don't care about looks. I'm extremely possessive (sic)." Remembering Sidharth, she added, "I was possessive because he was handsome. If someone is so good-looking, it's natural to feel insecure and possessive (sic)."

Sidharth Shukla was an Indian actor, model and reality-show star known for his charming screen presence and strong fan following. Born and brought up in Mumbai on 12 December 1980, Sidharth completed his schooling at St. Xavier's High School and later earned a degree in Interior Design. He gained early recognition with the TV show "Balika Vadhu," where his role as Shiv became one of the most loved characters on Indian television. He went on to appear in "Dil Se Dil Tak," "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa," "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7," and won "Bigg Boss 13," becoming one of the most celebrated winners in the show's history.