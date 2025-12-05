 Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar 2 Set For March 2026 Release, To Clash With Yash's Toxic
Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar 2 Set For March 2026 Release, To Clash With Yash's Toxic

Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated Dhurandhar released on Friday, unveiling him in a never-seen-before avatar. A post-credit scene confirmed its sequel, Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, slated for a 2026 theatrical release. With a 214-minute runtime, it is among Bollywood's longest films. The sequel is set for a major clash with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups on March 19, 2026.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 09:51 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated film Dhurandhar finally hit the screens on Friday, December 5, showcasing him in a never-seen-before avatar. The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres in 2026. The announcement was revealed in the end credits of the first film, which released in cinemas today.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

Dhurandhar, which opened in theatres today, took moviegoers by surprise when a post-credit scene revealed the release date of its second instalment. With a runtime of about 214 minutes (3 hours and 34 minutes), the film has become one of the longest Bollywood releases in recent years.

article-image

Dhurandhar 2 To Clash With Toxic

Ranveer's film is set to face a major box-office clash with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which is also releasing on March 19, 2026. Initially slated for April 2025, the intense action thriller is directed by Geetu Mohandas.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Achyut Kumar, and Akshay Oberoi.

Free Press Journal's Dhurandhar Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Dhurandhar a 2.5 stars. The film is an out and out Ranveer Singh film who excels in the ‘titular’ role. For a man who has always tried to push the envelope is yet again seen doing the same with this film. Even though the film’s length plays the villain, but, Ranveer succeeds in playing the hero!

Those who love action will surely find the film appealing. If you can withstand the slow pace narrative of the first half, then, do watch the film. Overall, you won't be disappointed… esp the second half! 

Dhurandhar Cast

Apart from Ranveer, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, among others.

