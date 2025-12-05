Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 5: Angad Sees Mihir & Noina Hug At Restaurant, Calls Tulsi To Inform Her

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, Episode 130

The latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 shows Mihir getting emotional as he tells Tulsi that 'thank you' is too small a word to express his gratitude, especially after she went to jail for him when he was falsely accused of fraud. Tulsi tells him that she only cares about his safety and that nothing should ever happen to him. She adds that even if it means risking her own life for him, she would do it without hesitation. Upon hearing this, Mihir breaks down in tears and rushes into the washroom, consumed by guilt for how he has wronged Tulsi.

Later at night, Tulsi, unable to sleep, goes into a flashback of Noina's maid talking about an affair between Noina and Mihir. A few minutes later, Mihir receives a call and immediately gets up from bed, assuming Tulsi is asleep. He steps out of the bedroom to answer it. Tulsi wonders who would call him at midnight. Mihir picks up the call, and it turns out to be Suchitra (Noina’s sister), who expresses concern about Noina. Mihir replies that he no longer has anything to do with Noina’s life. Tulsi stands behind him, overhearing the conversation. Suchitra then asks Mihir to go to the restaurant where Noina has gone to meet Raman.

After the call ends, Mihir returns to the bedroom to get his wallet. When Tulsi asks where he is going, he lies, saying he has urgent work because Hemant called him.

At the restaurant, Noina accuses Raman of hiring a private investigator to dig into her personal life. She lashes out, saying he should have acted like a real man and asked her directly, because she would have told him the truth, that she is having an affair with someone else and that the man she loves is already married and cannot marry her. Raman loses his temper and raises his hand to slap her. Just then, Mihir arrives, stops him, and slaps Raman instead, ordering him to leave.

An emotional Noina hugs Mihir, and Angad, who works as a waiter there, watches it all. He immediately calls Tulsi and informs her that Mihir and Noina are together at the restaurant. Mihir then leaves to drop Noina home.

As Mihir tries to calm her, Noina says she never called him to the restaurant and questions why he follows her everywhere like her bodyguard. Mihir says that he is helping her out of friendship. Naina angrily reminds him that they spent a night together and crossed all boundaries of friendship, saying there is nothing left between them now. Mihir replies that he knows there is nothing between them, but he is helping her purely out of humanity.

Mihir tries to warn Noina to stay away from Raman, saying he is not the right man for her and will ruin her life. Noina says she wants Mihir, asking if she will ever have him in her life. Mihir firmly says they can never be together because he loves only Tulsi. Shocked, Naina reminds him that he once said he no longer loved Tulsi, but Mihir clarifies she misunderstood him, he had only said he does not deserve Tulsi's love.

Noina then asks where Tulsi was when he spent the night with her and tells Mihir to leave. He explains he came only because he was worried about her, but Noina says that if he truly cared, he should be with her. Since Mihir cannot be with her, she says she must marry someone else, she cannot spend her life alone.