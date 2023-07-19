'This Is Creepy': Varun Dhawan Slammed For Trying To BITE Janhvi Kapoor's Ear During Bawaal Photoshoot

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan currently has his hands full with promotions for the upcoming film 'Bawaal', in which he will be seen sharing the screen with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time. In the midst of the promotions, Varun is now facing the anger of netizens after a video of him getting too cosy with Janhvi went viral on the internet.

Varun and Janhvi have left no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film. They are constantly busy with city tours, pop up events and innumerable photoshoots to create the buzz about the film's release.

Varun Dhawan tries to bite Janhvi's ear

Amid the promotions, a video of Varun and Janhvi has now gone viral on the internet in which the former can be seen trying to bite the latter's ear without permission or prior warning.

In the video, Varun and Janhvi can be seen posing for a photoshoot, with the former holding the latter from behind by her waist. While Janhvi was busy striking a pose, it was then that Varun tried to bite her ear, but the actress realised and flinched, thus avoiding it.

While Janhvi can be seen laughing it off in the video, the act by Varun did not go down well with netizens, who called him "creepy". They were also reminded of the time when Varun was accused of lifting and kissing Gigi Hadid without consent during the NMACC event.

"The way he gets touchy with his female co-stars and gets away with all these antics is absolutely ridiculous," a user commented, while another wrote, "This is creepy for a married man to do. When they are not acting in a movie."

About Bawaal

Meanwhile, 'Bawaal' has ditched the theatrical route and is headed straight for an OTT release. It will start streaming on Prime Video from July 21, Friday.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Bawaal' has been shot across some exotic European locations. It is touted to be a romantic rollercoaster ride and the trailer hinted at the characters drawing similarities between their lives and the World War II.

On Tuesday, the makers also organised a special screening for their industry friends in the city.

