'Photoshop Went Wrong': Janhvi Kapoor Accused Of Editing Her Pic, Netizens Point Out Proof

In the midst of promoting her upcoming historical romantic drama 'Bawaal', actress Janhvi Kapoor, recently shared a series of captivating photos from one of the promotional events. Paired opposite Varun Dhawan for the first time, the duo is set to captivate audiences with their on-screen chemistry.

Janhvi, who often shares glimpses of her workout routines on social media, showcased her hourglass figure in a floral print bodycon dress, complemented by scarlet red tie-up heels.

While many of her fans liked her glamorous appearance, a few eagle-eyed users noticed some apparent editing in the photos and took to social media to voice their opinions.

NETIZENS TROLL JANHVI KAPOOR

On Twitter, one user cheekily remarked, "Someone is going to lose their job," hinting at the editing mishap.

Another person commented on the slimness of Janhvi's legs, comparing them to horse legs and questioning the need for editing after following strict diets.

ABOUT BAWAAL

The highly anticipated film, 'Bawaal', set to stream on Prime Video in India and over 200 countries & regions on July 21.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari & helmed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in association with Nitesh Tiwari & Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures, the film presents you with the first-ever on-screen collaboration of Janhvi Kapoor & Varun Dhawan.

Initially slated for a theatrical release on April 7, 2023, the makers made the bold decision to forgo the traditional route and opt for an OTT release.

The filming journey took the cast and crew to Lucknow in April 2022 and later to Warsaw, Poland, and Amsterdam, the Netherlands, adding an international touch to this romantic drama.