Bawaal Director Nitesh Tiwari Clarifies On The Holocaust Reference In The Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer

Ever since the trailer of 'Bawaal' starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the leads dropped on social media, netizens have been left wondering what is the connection between key historical events that occurred during the World War II and how do they carry any relevance with the modern-day romantic track that the leads share.

What particularly has left the internet baffled is the use of the Holocaust episode with many wondering how does it aid the characters discover the depth of their relationship.

To which National-Award winning director Nitesh Tiwari has gone on record to put all speculations to rest saying: “So we did think about that, it is not that we did not think about that. In fact it would have been easy to incorporate in our storyline. Rather than him (Varun's character) teaching World War II, he could have been teaching any of our historical stuff. My biggest thing was that there was something fresh that I always crave to bring to my audiences. Both story-wise as well as visually. And, there has been such lovely stuff that has already been done, and in plenty of numbers by some of our very renowned filmmakers on the historical wars that our country has been a part of. I personally felt that I would not be able to bring anything new on screen if I were to do that.”

A still from Bawaal

The filmmaker further clarifies that the movie was supposed to refer to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in the film, but dropped the idea after filmmaker Shoojit Sircar explored the episode in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham. He says, "In one of the earlier drafts, there was a reference to Jallianwala Bagh. Which, I removed after Udham Singh (Sardar Udham) came. It no longer remained fresh."

ABOUT BAWAAL

The film revolves around a married couple who revisit definitive moments of history, to explore the truth and foundation of their relationship. Varun plays Ajay Dixit or Ajju Bhaiya from Kanpur, a history teacher who has designed a fake image for himself. His rocky relationship with his newly-wed wife Nisha, played by Janhvi, forces the couple to take a holiday across the European trail.

The film premieres on Amazon Prime Video from July 21st, 2023, onwards.

