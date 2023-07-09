Varun Dhawan At Bawaal Trailer Launch: Nitesh Sir Made Janhvi And Me Very Comfortable

Taking a cue from Deon Jackson’s 1965 song Love Makes the World Go Round, the team of the upcoming romance drama Bawaal unveiled the trailer of the highly-anticipated digital release, at a global press meet in Dubai. The event saw media from around the world, in attendance, at the Queen Elizabeth II, located in Port Rashid.

Representing the film’s team, the trailer launch saw actor Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, writer and producer Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and co-producer Sajid Nadiadwala, turn up to meet and greet the present media. Slated for a direct-to-OTT release, the film will be premiered in over 200 countries on Amazon Prime Video.

The film revolves around a married couple who revisit definitive moments of history, etched in time, to take a deeper look within themselves and their relationships. Varun plays Ajay Dixit or Ajju Bhaiya as he is fondly referred to in his Kanpur neighbourhood, a history teacher who has designed a fake image for himself. His rocky relationship with his newly-wed wife Nisha, played by Janhvi, forces the couple to take a holiday across the European trail. The couple visit key locales in the continent that were ravaged by the consequences of World War II and unearth key moments of history and historical figures to rekindle their lost love and discover themselves, eventually.

In an interactive Q’n’A with the media, the cast and the makers share their respective experiences while collaborating over this project.

Read Also Varun-Janhvi’s Bawaal To Be The First Indian Film To Premiere At Eiffel Tower

From L-R Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Wardha Nadiadwala, Writer-Co-Producer Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, director Nitesh Tiwari and Manish Menghani of Amazon Prime Video

Director Nitesh reveals that Bawaal is his most personal work, till date. He explains, “I feel this is a story that needs to be told and it will help us introspect and think over how we look at our lives and our relationships. Bawaal is about the internal conflict that every individual deals with. A movie should not get over when it’s finished screening. When you leave the cinema halls, a part of it should remain with you. It will not just entertain you but it will help you pause and reflect upon your life and its moments.”

Varun shares his excitement about teaming up with the renowned filmmaker. “It was on my bucket list to work with Nitesh sir. I would call him up during Covid and tell him that I wanted to work with him. When the script of Bawaal was ready, sir approached me to do it and I couldn't have been happier. As an actor, sir helps us in finding our rhythm. I discovered a different layer of myself. I think Janhvi shares the same feeling.”

Varun adds, “He talks to everyone alike with humility. It doesn't matter whoever it is on the sets. He made me and Janhvi very comfortable. This is one of my best performances. I’m sure that sir has made a wonderful film.”

Echoing her co-star’s sentiment, Janhvi gushes, “The experience of working with Nitesh sir has taught me a lot. When you have someone like him show confidence in you, it humbles you and makes you believe in your potential further.”

When asked why the makers have opted for a direct-to-OTT release, producer Sajid responds, “Bawaal’s emotion is global. So, it makes a lot of sense for us to premiere a film about love, which is a universal emotion in as many countries and in as many languages as possible. With the launch of the trailer here in Dubai, we’re happy to share our vision of catering to a global audience. What makes the film more special is how both Varun and Janhvi are very sincere and dedicated as actors.”

Bawaal premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 21, 2023.