Bawaal, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani & Other Exciting Movie Releases In July 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023
New Month, New Releases! Check out all the film releases in July 2023 to create your watchlist:
Sonam Kapoor is all set to make a strong comeback in films with an OTT film titled blind, a story of visually impaired woman who finds herself entangled in world of crime. It's a remake of Korean film of the same name and will start streaming on Jio Cinema from July 7.
After Monica O' My Darling, Huma Qureshi is all set to enthrall the audience in an upcoming biography drama 'Tarla'.
Actress Vidya Balan is coming to entertain everyone with a mystery drama titled 'Neeyat' set to release on July 7 in theatres.
'72 Hoorain' - a tale of two men who are planted as suicide attackers by being brain washed in contest of religious terrorism with a promise to receive '72 virgin women' in heaven terrorism . It is expected to release in theatres on July 7.
Ajmer 92, a film revolving around Ajmer rape case will be available in theatres on July 14, 2023.
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's fresh pairing 'Bawaal' is also on the list of July releases. The power-packed drama is going to release on Prime Video starting July 21.
Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's much awaited romance drama 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is also releasing this month on July 28 in theatres.
