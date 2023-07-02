9 Must-Have Items BTS' Suga Needs During His World Tour

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 02, 2023
Exclusive BTS tour secrets unveiled as Suga recently took fans behind the scenes of his Jakarta tour stop.
Discover the essential items packed by Suga for his global adventure.
Suga's suitcase secrets revealed: From fashion to footwear, get a glimpse into his packing strategy.
Concerned about his health, Suga receives sweet gestures from friends and family in the form of medicine and herbal supplements. Suga's amusing encounter with a CEO's herbal recommendation, hoping for a placebo effect.
Unveiling Suga's morning ritual: Coffee, the fuel that keeps him going on tour.
Dive into Suga's creative process as he shares his personal hotel room setup, complete with a keyboard for practice.
The footwear preference of a superstar: Slippers are a must-have for Suga, and he shows off his stylish black slides.
Ensuring a seamless performance: Suga's ingenious backup plan with a spare guitar for potential onstage mishaps.
Discover the secret to Suga's performance-ready state: A locally set up humidifier to keep his voice in top condition.
Join the BTS fashion frenzy: Unofficial tour "uniforms" become Suga's signature style statement.
