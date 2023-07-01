Desi ARMY Goes AWW After BTS' Jungkook Greets Them 'Namaste'

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 01, 2023
BTS member Jungkook recently went live on Weverse to share details about his upcoming solo single titled "Seven."
During the live session, Jungkook delighted Indian fans by reading a comment and saying 'Namaste,' showcasing his connection with the Indian fanbase.
Fans on the internet expressed their excitement after Jungkook's Namaste greeting, calling it adorable and celebrating the recognition of Indian ARMYs.
The announcement of Jungkook's solo single was made by BTS agency BigHit Music, describing "Seven" as an invigorating summer song that showcases Jungkook's charm.
BigHit Music expressed their hope that "Seven" would elevate fans' summer fun and urged them to anticipate and support Jungkook's solo activities.
The release date for Jungkook's digital single "Seven" is set for 1 PM on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Jungkook, at 25 years old, has previously collaborated on projects like "Dreamers" for the official soundtrack of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.
He has also contributed to "Stay Alive," a theme song for the fantasy webtoon 7Fates: Chakho, showcasing his versatility as an artist.
Thanks For Reading!