Varun-Janhvi’s Bawaal To Be The First Indian Film To Premiere At Eiffel Tower

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Bawaal is all set to release on an OTT platform next month. The film is directed by Dangal helmer Nitesh Tiwari and has been shot across three Indian locations and five European countries. As a part of their promotional campaign, the makers will are gearing up for a grand world premiere at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

As per reports, Bawaal will be the first Indian film to have its premiere at Salle Gustave Eiffel, which will be hosted in mid-July. It will be attended by the main lead Varun, Janhvi, director Nitesh, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Besides that, several French delegates and movie enthusiasts will also be present.

Bawaal has a captivating storyline, dramatic visuals, and absolutely amazing chemistry between the lead talent Varun and Janhvi.

“We have worked with immense passion and commitment to bring this film to our audiences and now we can't wait to hear their reactions," the director said in a statement.

“I am excited by the prospect of this film breaking down the barriers of geographies and reaching audiences," the producer added.

Bawaal is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh's Earthsky Pictures.

A source close to the development has said that the film revolves around the subject which is a little off-beat and doesn't fall in the category of an out-and-out commercial masala entertainer. The makers then decided that OTT will be the best-suited medium for the exhibition of the film.