Bawaal OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's Love Story

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's much-awaited film Bawaal is all set to release on an OTT platform, the makers announced on Monday. The love story is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Varun and Janhvi have teamed up for the first time for the film. Bawaal is touted to be a romantic action period drama film and it has been shot across some of the most picturesque locations abroad, including a major chunk that was shot in Warsaw, Poland.

When & where to watch the film?

The film is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video in July 2023. The streamer also shared a new still of the lead actors from the film along with the announcement.

The film was earlier scheduled to release theatrically in April 2023. However, several reports suggested that the reason behind Bawaal's delay might have something to do with the film's VFZ and other technical requirements.

Director Nitesh Tiwari said, "Shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, Bawaal has a captivating storyline, dramatic visuals and absolutely amazing chemistry between the lead talent Varun and Jahnvi. I believe that the worldwide premiere on Prime Video will help us take Bawaal to audiences in India and across borders. We have worked with immense passion and commitment to bring this film to our audiences and now we can’t wait to hear their reactions."