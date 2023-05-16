 Avatar: The Way Of Water OTT release - Everything you must know
Avatar: The Way Of Water OTT release - Everything you must know

Mark your calendars for June 7, as 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' will be released exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Updated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 06:22 PM IST
article-image

In a groundbreaking move, James Cameron's highly anticipated directorial venture, 'Avatar: The Way Of Water,' is ready to make its grand debut on the OTT platform after its successful stint in theatres.

The long-awaited sequel to the immensely popular 'Avatar' has already etched its name in the annals of cinematic history as one of the highest-grossing films ever made, and now fans can gear up for another immersive journey.

Avatar 2 arriving on OTT next month

Mark your calendars for June 7, as 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' will be released exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, allowing viewers to plunge back into the mesmerizing world of Pandora.

The film is set more than a decade after the events of its predecessor, and the official synopsis promises an epic saga centered around the Sully family.

It delves into their trials, the lengths they go to protect one another, the battles they face for survival, and the heart-wrenching tragedies they endure.

James Cameron's ambitions behind Avatar 2

In an insightful interview with GQ Magazine, James Cameron shed light on the mammoth scale and ambitious vision behind 'Avatar 2.'

He openly acknowledged the film's exorbitant production costs, stating that it needs to become one of the highest-grossing films in history to recuperate its massive investment.

To break even, the movie must earn a staggering sum of over $2 billion, underscoring the immense financial risk the project entails. Cameron candidly referred to it as a 'worst business case' due to its decade-long journey from inception to fruition.

Moreover, the acclaimed director delved into the ever-evolving landscape of visual effects, drawing comparisons between the groundbreaking techniques employed by Marvel films and the innovative prowess of 'Avatar.'

Acknowledging the impact of comic book blockbusters, he emphasized the shared progress achieved through technological advancements. The cumulative growth has empowered artists with higher-quality tools, plugins, and coding resources.

Cameron expressed his gratitude for the talented individuals contributing to the industry's advancement, particularly highlighting the exceptional work of WETA Digital, the New Zealand effects company co-founded by Peter Jackson.

A transformative visual marvel using WETA-FX

Cameron firmly asserted that WETA FX stands unparalleled in the realm of emotive facial animation, boldly challenging even the formidable visual effects showcased in Marvel's 'Thanos.'

He called for a break from the comparisons, urging viewers to witness the transformative visual marvel that 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' presents. According to him, the artistry and attention to detail displayed by WETA Digital set a new standard, leaving competitors in its wake.

The stellar cast of Avatar 2

The stellar cast of 'Avatar 2' comprises esteemed actors who reprise their roles from the original film, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, and Matt Gerald.

Joining this exceptional ensemble are illustrious names such as Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, and Vin Diesel, adding their talent to the eagerly anticipated sequel.

