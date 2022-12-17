Avatar: The Way of Water breaks KGF: Chapter 2 record in India - here's how

The much-awaited sci-fi drama 'Avatar: The Way of Water' released in theatres globally on December 16 and it has already shattered a major box office record in India.

As per several reports, the second installment of 'Avatar' has surpassed the blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 2' in terms of advance bookings. Even before the release of the film, over 4 lakh 40 thousand tickets were sold across the country for the opening weekend.

Earlier, the record was held by 'KGF: Chapter 2', which saw an advanced booking of close to 4 lakh 11 thousand tickets for its first weekend.

If reports are to go by, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is expected to mint a whopping Rs 30-40 crore in its first weekend in India.

The first film of the 'Avatar' franchise, which released in 2009, earned over Rs 100 crore in India, and it is significant given that hitting the century at ticket windows was not a norm back then.

It is to be noted that 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has become the widest Hollywood release of all time in India with almost 4000 screens reserved for it.

Made on a massive budget, the second part of the James Cameron-directorial revolves around the story of the Sully family - Jake, Neytiri, and their children). The film showcases how Jake and his wife manage to tackle the dangers to keep their family safe and fight battles to stay alive amid the tragedies.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet in pivotal roles.