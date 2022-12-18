Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Collection - James Cameron's film crosses Rs 100 crore mark in 2 days in India

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water kickstarted its run with a bang at the box office in India.

The much-awaited film was released in theatres on December 16 and it has earned over Rs 100 crore in India in just two days.

According to several media reports, the second installment of the visual extravaganza 'Avatar', collected close to Rs 40 crore in India on the first day of its release.

Even before the release, Avatar: The Way Of Water had created a storm at the global box office with its monstrous advance sales. It has so far collected Rs 1,500 crore worldwide.

With a dedicated 13 years in the making, James Cameron’s latest outing immerses everyone in the visually enchanting magical world created by him.

With reviews such as ‘a visual treat’, ‘supersized blockbuster’, ‘most cinematic journey yet’ and positive word of mouth, Avatar: The Way Of Water is expected to break many records this weekend.

Avatar: The Way of Water’ is running successfully in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Made on a massive budget, it revolves around the story of the Sully family - Jake, Neytiri, and their children). The film showcases how Jake and his wife manage to tackle the dangers to keep their family safe and fight battles to stay alive amid the tragedies.

It stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet in pivotal roles.