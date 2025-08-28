Aly Goni, Iqbal Khan's Families Stranded In Jammu & Kashmir After Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods

Heavy rains and a cloudburst in Jammu's Doda town on Wednesday (August 28) unleashed flash floods and landslides, leaving behind a trail of devastation. Among those affected are the families of popular television actors Aly Goni and Iqbal Khan, whose families remain stranded in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to Hindustan Times on Thursday, Aly Goni shared that while he recently returned from a trip to Jammu and Kashmir, his father and relatives are still caught in the flood-hit region.

"The situation is challenging, with waterlogging, landslides, and transport disruptions," the actor said. He added that while his mother is in Mumbai with him, his father and relatives remain in Jammu. "Though networks were disrupted, I was eventually able to speak to dad; they are all fine, so it's a big relief. But such natural calamities are a real test for us all."

Actor Iqbal Khan also voiced his concern as his parents are currently stuck in Srinagar. The actor said he has been unable to reach them due to a complete communication blackout. "My parents are stuck in Srinagar; I haven’t been able to get in touch with them since morning. While there’s no rain in Srinagar like there is in Jammu, networks are completely blocked and there's no internet," the actor informed the news portal.

He further revealed, "I even received a voicemail from my father asking me to call him on his number, but unfortunately I’ve had no luck."

The Jammu division has been battered by heavy rains for days. According to media reports, at least 36 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, including nearly 32 Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims who were killed in a massive landslide on the Yatra route on Tuesday.

Mobile and internet services remain disrupted, schools across the region were also shut. Traffic on key highways has also been suspended due to multiple landslides.