BTS' Jimin And Song Da-Eun Dating Scandal Explained: Controversy Behind Viral Private Video Posted By The Actress

The internet has once again been set abuzz as BTS’ Jimin finds himself in the middle of a resurfaced dating scandal with South Korean actress Song Da Eun. A now-deleted video, reportedly shared on her TikTok, has reignited speculation about their alleged relationship and sparked outrage among ARMYs worldwide.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jimin and Daeun's viral video controversy

The clip in question, believed to have been filmed by Da Eun, shows her standing before an elevator, waiting to surprise someone exiting it. In the video, revealing Jimin’s face appears in casual attire, wearing a grey top, black pants, and a white mask loosely around his chin. Startled by her presence, the man is heard saying, “Oh, I didn’t expect you to be there. You knew I was coming up [in the elevator]?”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While the video is making the rounds of the internet, neither Jimin nor his agency, BigHit Entertainment, has made any comment, leaving fans to speculate.

Past rumors of romance

Well, this is not the first time the two have been linked. Back in 2022–23, dating rumours spread when Da Eun posted from a Jamsil hotel on the same night BTS had a nearby concert.

In June 2025, she further fuelled curiosity by hinting during a livestream that she was dating an “idol”. She later admitted the attention around her relationship was overwhelming, breaking down in tears and asking the public to stop harassing her.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans' strong reactions

The resurfacing of the video has divided opinions. One fan commented, “The video seems to be from 2019-2020; the fact that she is posting now seems more like a revenge sort of thing.”

Another raised concerns about Jimin’s privacy, writing, “What concerns me is the fact that she’s been invading his privacy for years by posting videos with him/mentioning him and deleting them in minutes. This is absolutely sick and not normal.”

Many also speculate that the alleged old video was posted to affect Jimin's reputation as the singer prepares for a comeback with his group BTS.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who is Song Da Eun?

For those unfamiliar, Song Da Eun is a South Korean actress who debuted in The Handmaiden (2016). She gained recognition in the variety show Heart Signal 2 (2018) and later appeared in Dear My Room (2019). Her drama credits also include The Golden Spoon, More Than Friends, Once Again, and Be Melodramatic.

As the video continues to circulate, fans await official clarity, though for now, the alleged connection between Jimin and Da Eun remains a matter of speculation rather than confirmation.