 MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares BTS Of Making Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idol For Ganesh Chaturthi 2025; Watch Video
Celebrity chef and India’s first MasterChef winner, Pankaj Bhadouria, has welcomed an eco-friendly Ganpati idol to her home and took fans behind the scenes of the idol-making process through a heartfelt Instagram video.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 05:16 PM IST
MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria Ganhes idol 2025 | Instagram

Check out the video below:

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria's Ganesh idol 2025

In the clip, Pankaj is seen moulding clay, shaping the idol with her hands, painting it carefully, and finally setting up a beautifully decorated makhar and mandir for her beloved Bappa.

Sharing the video, she expressed her joy, “Finally He is here! I wait the entire year to welcome Ganpati home! The preparations start days ahead….. making the Murti, making the Makhar, his Mandir, and then finally everything falls in place. And then it is 10 days of festivities till it is time for him to go! Ganpati Bappa Moreya! Bless us all with your divine presence!”

“I create with my own hands.”

This isn’t a one-time tradition for the chef. Pankaj revealed that her journey with handmade idols began years ago. In an Instagram post from few days ago, the Pankaj stated, “It began with a Ganpati I once brought back from Mumbai… and since then, I’ve welcomed Bappa only in the form I create with my own hands.”

Her approach is unique; she doesn’t pre-sketch or design the idol. Instead, she lets the process flow naturally. "I don’t plan, I don’t design — I just close my eyes, imagine Him before me, and somehow the clay takes His shape,” she expressed.

Each idol, she says, turns out differently every year. "Every year, His Swaroop is different, as if He decides how He wishes to come home.”

Blend of art, faith & sustainability

For Pankaj, this annual ritual is more than a creative exercise; it’s a spiritual practice that reflects her devotion while promoting eco-conscious celebrations. By handcrafting her idol from natural clay, she ensures it is completely sustainable, aligning with the growing call for greener Ganesh Chaturthi festivities across India.

