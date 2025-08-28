Stunning! This Lord Ganesh Idol Is Carved Out Of Rare Stone From Argentina

Ganesh idol carved from rhodochrosite, a rare stone from Argentina |

Several Mumbaikars have welcomed Lord Ganesha with eco-friendly idols made of clay, tissue paper, flowers and even fruits. However, gemologist Rhea Poddar Loyalka is on a mission to make gemstone Ganpati idols a fixture in homes across Mumbai during the festival.

"A gemstone idol serves as a timeless and meaningful reminder of nature's beauty and human craftsmanship," she quips, adding that these idols are an investment and have a artistic touch at the same time.

"These idols also make for an excellent heirloom due to their beauty, durability, significance, and sentiment they carry for a family."

The tiniest gemstone Ganpati idols you'll ever see |

Going back into the history of India, she reveals that gemstone carving is an ancient art form from Rajasthan. "Only Idar-Oberstein in Germany, and parts of China are known for gemstone carving in the same way. We have been promoting this art since 2001 by creating a strong cohort of gemstone kaarigars who are keeping this art form alive."

Rhea's most beloved piece of work is a Ganesh idol carved from rhodochrosite, a rare stone from Argentina that is celebrated for its delicate pink hue and distinctive white banding.

The sculpture portrays Lord Ganesh in an intricate and dynamic dancing pose, bringing the deity to life with extraordinary detail and precision.

(Left) A beautiful depiction of the beloved Lord Ganesh in Carnelian and (right) an idol in the background of an auspicious peepal (ficus religiosa) leaf, carved from jade |

Crafting a Ganpati idol is not just a painstaking task, but it also includes months of hard work. "The process of creating these idols truly depends on several factors such as the size of the stone, intricacy of the carving, and hardness of the stone.

"Stones like jade allow for extremely intricate carvings because of their tough structures. Therefore, carvings in jade can take up to 10-12 months to complete.

"Polishing of gemstone carvings is a separate and complex art in itself. The carvings must be polished by skilled artisans who understand the internal structures of the gemstones and enhance the carvings with their polishing tools," she adds.

A gemstone idol offers a sustainable way to celebrate the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. When used during the festival, these idols can be immersed in a bucket of water, cleaned, and put back on the shelf.

Rhea, who sources her gemstones from all over the world, works with precious and semi-precious gemstones like rubies, emeralds, jaspers, and agates. "My favourite part is seeing the transformation of a rough gemstone into an exquisitely intricate piece of art that truly symbolises the beauty of nature in all its glory. The finished piece is also a testament to the mastery of the kaarigars, who have been perfecting their craft for generations."