Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Writes About A Birthday For The Ages, A Festival, And The Many Shades Of Light

When Friends Become Family

This month for me were about celebrations that honour friendship, and the quiet grace of long-time connections that light our lives — in the laughter of friends, the warmth of gatherings, and the purest joy of friends who travel hundreds of miles to celebrate bonds .

There are birthdays — and then there are milestone birthdays that become a tapestry of all the lives that have touched ours. KRS Jamwal’s birthday turned out to be an unforgettable celebration. Friends flew in from every corner of the world — Tokyo to New York, Jalandhar to Pondicherry. IIM and IIT batchmates, as well as Lawrence School Sanawar alumni, all converged in three dinners that were about laughter, nostalgia and shared stories.

He shared an interesting insight about birthdays- that it wasn’t so much a celebration of himself as it was a celebration of his people and their importance in his life — those who had brought him joy, laughter, and meaning through years of steadfast friendships. The man, usually rather dismissive of birthdays, seemed genuinely delighted to be surrounded by the bonds that have been a wonderful part of bhai journey.

The short film I created chronicling his life may have gone a little overboard in its admiring eulogy — but I don’t regret it. Every word was heartfelt and true. The only one hiding his embarrassment was the man of the moment himself, while everyone else applauded both sentiment and storytelling and enjoyed the rate glimpse into an otherwise private reticent man.

Actor Lilette Dubey’s warm recollections held the room in rapt attention, while Pooja Bedi’s witty anecdotes had everyone in peals of laughter. My lawyer-friend Abha Singh spoke movingly of the integrity and depth she’s seen in him over years of friendship. Tina Tahliani , founder of Ensemble’ who was at Sanawar spoke from her heart very impact fully about him, Titans of industry — Rashesh Shah, Rahul Bhasin, and Nirmal Jain — reminisced about their IIM Ahmedabad days with tales that were both inspiring and part roasting him. No surprise that this very batch has been immortalised in a book for its brilliance and camaraderie.

After days of planning and hosting three celebrations in succession, I found myself yearning for quiet and sea breeze — and Alibaug proved the perfect retreat from Mumbai’s glittering whirl.

Mumbai’s Festive Circuit — Illuminations of the Heart

In the laughter of friends, the warmth of gatherings, and the light of Diwali, the season reminds me that connection is the purest celebration — where joy multiplies.

Before surrendering to island calm, there were festive soirées that simply couldn’t be missed.

Pravina Mecklai’s intimate gathering at her seaside home shimmered with art and affection. Neeti Goel’s exuberant Diwali celebration at Keiba sparkled with her signature hospitality, while Ruchi Sankhe’s lively evening was an explosion of laughter, retro music, and warmth.

Among the elegant gatherings was Meenu Dhru’s Women Achievers Tea, a graceful afternoon that celebrated women who inspire. A successful HR professional herself, Meenu brought together a lively ensemble of authors, artists, singers, and corporate achievers — all celebrating sisterhood over laughter and delectable hors d’oeuvres. Her home glowed with that rare, feminine energy that uplifts and connects.

The Sacred Light of Kartik That Binds

Between laughter, faith, and festivity lies the enduring glow of sisters walking the same path to spirituality — the true illumination of the Kartik season, where tradition is reborn in devotion.

Amidst the city’s whirl of celebration, the spiritual glow of the Kartik month has been a soothing counterpoint.

Each evening, homes across Mumbai shimmer with the soft light of diyas lit in devotion to Lord Krishna. The act of Deep Daan — the offering of light — is more than ritual; it’s a quiet invocation of the divine while singing the Damodar Ashtakam- symbolising the triumph of light over darkness, wisdom over ignorance, and goodness over adversity.

This sacred month magnifies every act of faith. Dressed in graceful finery, devotees sang, danced, and prayed, creating a vibration of joy and devotion that felt to me both ancient and immediate. I joined in these celebrations, hosting a puja at home, as did dear friends Neeta Anand, Nipam Unatkat, Suman Mehrotra, Rekha Bharwani, Ranjeeta Jawa, each turning their homes into sanctuaries of light.

At my home Prem Nidhi Prabhu, a scholar of Bach remedies, a world renowned author and educationist and eloquent motivational speaker - spoke about the Bhagvad Gita while i gifted his latest book “Basic Bhagavad-gītā Course” to friends and devotees who graced my second home in Mumbai. A practicing celibate since 1997, he is a disciple of H.H. Radhanath Swami Maharaj, and has devoted his life to spreading the message of the Bhagavad-gītā and the science of Bhakti-yoga.

An alumnus of PICT (Pune Institute of Computer Technology), he left behind a promising career in engineering to pursue a higher purpose—spiritual education and holistic human development.

Tarun Gauranga Prabhu held the audience spellbound with his kirtan and deepdaan thereafter - and friends who attended felt an out of this world sense of grace at his prayers.

The Kartik month reminds us that true brilliance is not in spectacle but in spirit. Lighting a lamp is a prayer to awaken our inner light — to dissolve shadows and invite grace, peace, and abundance into our lives.

A Thought to Carry Forward

As I watched the flicker of lamps merge with the glow of friendships, I was reminded that whether in celebration or prayer, it is connection that sanctifies life.

The laughter of friends, the warmth of companionship, the serenity of faith — all are reflections of the same divine light.

And perhaps that is the true purpose of both festivals and friendships — to remind us that life’s greatest wealth lies not in grandeur, but in the luminous company of those who make our journey worthwhile.

Because everything else — the applause, the glitter, the fleeting highs — fades with time.

But love, friendship, and faith?

Those are the lights that never go out.