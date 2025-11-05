Zohran Mamdani Grew Up Eating Mother Mira Nair's Kathi Rolls, Bhindi & Chivda: Why He Calls His Now Diet A 'Dirtbag'?

Zohran Kwame Mamdani, born on October 18, 1991, in Kampala, Uganda, has scripted history by becoming New York City’s first Indian-origin and Muslim mayor. The 34-year-old politician, son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and renowned academic Mahmood Mamdani, was raised in a Gujarati-Muslim household steeped in diversity. Growing up between Uganda, South Africa, and the United States, he developed a deep understanding of how culture and food connect communities- something that continues to shape his politics and personal life.

On November 5, 2025, he defeated veteran politician Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in a landmark election. His victory, backed by young voters and grassroots movements, signaled a generational and ideological shift in the city’s politics. Analysts hailed it as a historic moment for both progressive politics and minority representation in America’s largest city.

Mamdani reminisces mother's food

Mamdani’s food story is deeply personal. He reminisces about his mother making kathi rolls for him every day during his school years- a staple that connects him to his Indian roots. When visiting his parents, he still leaves with boxes of lovingly cooked dishes: lamb pulao, yoghurt, achar, bhindi (okra), and kachumbari, a tangy East African salad made of tomatoes, onions, lemon, and jalapeños.

His mother, Mira Nair, is also a culinary experimenter. One of her memorable creations involved mixing canned lychees with Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Swiss Almond ice cream- a quirky yet heartwarming dessert memory that sums up their family’s multicultural spirit.

Why he calls his current diet a 'dirtbag'

In sharp contrast to those home-cooked feasts, Mamdani admits that life on the campaign trail completely disrupted his eating routine. He jokingly refers to his current eating habits as a “dirtbag diet”- one built out of exhaustion, convenience, and survival.

Breakfast for the mayor is often egg and avocado toast with chai, though he admits nothing compares to the chai his parents brew at home. With a laugh, he calls his own version “mzungu cha”- a Ugandan term for tea made in the Western style, simply by dipping a tea bag in hot water.

“I’m not cooking right now,” he confessed to Grub Street. “I’m just coming home and having an egg and cheese and an iced coffee.”He explained that this phase of his life forced him into an “unhealthy rhythm,” where fast fixes replaced the nourishment of family food- a reality many working New Yorkers can relate to.

Ramadan helped Mamdani adapt to long campaign hours on limited meals, but he now hopes to return to cooking for both health and financial reasons. His favorite snack remains East African-style chevda, especially a Kenyan brand he adored while growing up in Kampala.