Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Nehal Chudasama: I Loved Gauahar Khan & Tejasswi Prakash In Earlier Seasons - EXCLUSIVE

Nehal Chudasama, who has represented India on the Miss Universe stage, has entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. Nehal is excited to show a different side of herself on the reality show, hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

In this exclusive interview, before she entered the house, Nehal talked about her game plan, handling challenges, dealing with housemates, and what fans can expect from her journey. Excerpts:

Beauty queens are known for grace, but the Bigg Boss house thrives on drama. Are you ready to swap the crown for chaos?

I already have the crown. So, how about I show the chaotic side as well. Let's just play the game with grace along with the chaos. Let's add drama with grace. How about that?

You’ve represented India internationally. Are you entering the show with any strategies or a clear mind?

A clear mind, absolutely clear mind, blank canvas. I'll paint my own masterpiece in that.

What was that one reason you said yes to the show?

To be able to show the world who I am and make them fall in love with me.

Do you think your glamour and pageant background will make you a target for jealousy inside the house?

Coming from the pageant background, I am used to, very prone to people being jealous of me. But I see that as a USP because that sets you apart and gives you an edge, so yeah.



From the Miss Universe stage to Bigg Boss, are you entering to win the trophy, win hearts, or win headlines?

I think I will win the trophy along with winning hearts and winning headlines too.





Salman Khan has grilled even the most confident contestants. What will Nehal Chudasama do if Salman ever scolds you?

See, that's where grace comes in the picture. I will take whatever Salman sir suggests or opinions very gracefully. But along with that, I will also keep my points very strong headedly.



Bigg Boss has often seen romance inside the house. Would you be open to a love angle, or will you strictly avoid it?



I am someone who lives in the present and if I feel that my heart is willing to pour onto someone, I would do that and I would love to accept that too.



Will you form strong alliances inside the house, or do you believe friendship in Bigg Boss is fake?



I am going to be very real on the show just as I am in life also. So, I would make alliances. I think if I make a friend out of someone, that's going to stay forever. I am sure about that.



If you get into a big fight, are we going to see Nehal the beauty queen… or Nehal the savage?

The world is going to see the savage beauty queen in the house. Both for sure.

Many contestants say they lose their real self in the house. How will you make sure Nehal stays Nehal till the end?



By being myself. I think I am real all the time no matter what life throws at me. So, no matter what the show will throw at me, I am going to be real.

Have you watched the previous seasons of the shows? If yes, whose game did you like the most?

Yes, I have watched the previous seasons and I have loved Gauahar Khan's game. The way she portrayed herself, and the way she represented herself was amazing. I also like Tejasswi Prakash's game.