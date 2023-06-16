Binge Watch Online: From Bigg Boss OTT To Jee Karda, Hindi Shows & Films To Stream This Weekend

Unlike a thrilling last weekend, this list of shows and films to binge-watch as the week comes to an end is quite lighthearted this time. The controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT' is set to return online with new set of contestants and Salman Khan will be back as the host. On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rakul Preet Singh will set your screens on fire with 'Jee Karda' and 'I Love You', respectively.

Here’s a complete weekly list of all the Hindi films and shows that you can enjoy on OTT over the weekend:

BIGG BOSS OTT 2

When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinemas

Cast: Salman Khan, Aaliya Siddiqui, Jiya Shankar, and others

Story: Salman Khan is all set to host and school a set of new contestants as 'Bigg Boss OTT' returns with its second season. The show will exclusively stream online unlike its television counterpart, and will see the contestants lock horns to win the ultimate trophy.

JEE KARDA

When and Where: Streaming now on Prime Video

Director: Arunima Sharma

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal

Story: 'Jee Karda' revolves around seven childhood friends who discover that life at 30 is definitely not what they had imagined while growing up.

I LOVE YOU

When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinemas

Director: Nikhil Mahajan

Cast: Rakul Preet Singh, Pavail Gulati, Akshay Oberoi

Story: 'I Love You' is the story of a young independent woman who dreams of a fairytale romance, but is surprised (or shocked) when her life takes an unexpected turn.

RAFUCHAKKAR

When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinemas

Director: Ritam Shrivastava

Cast: Maniesh Paul, Priya Bapat

Story: 'Rafuchakkar' follows the story of a conman with a golden touch, who is infamous for taking up various disguises and swindling the rich and corrupt, but tables are turned when he comes face to face with a renowned lawyer.

BLOODY DADDY

When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinemas

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Rajeev Khandelwal

Story: The film unravels the story of Sumair (played by Shahid Kapoor) as he faces off against Gurugram's white-collar drug lords, deceitful friends, a ruthless crime boss, murderous narcs, and both corrupt and honest cops - all during one fateful night. In the midst of a post-COVID party apocalypse, this embattled man embraces a precarious new normal and will stop at nothing to save the one relationship that truly matters to him.