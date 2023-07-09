Bawaal Trailer OUT: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's Unlikely Romance Takes Historical Twist | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated romantic film, "Bawaal," starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, was revealed on Sunday at Global Press Event in Dubai.

It should have released in cinemas but will bypass a theatrical launch and premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video India on July 21.

WHAT’S IN THE TRAILER VIDEO?

Contrasting with the teaser released earlier in the week, the newly unveiled trailer showcases a different tone.

Varun Dhawan portrays a small-town guy who embarks on a journey to win the heart of Janhvi Kapoor's character. The trailer cleverly portrays their stark differences, including contrasting choices in luxury cars and weather preferences.

The story then takes an unexpected turn as the couple travels to Europe, exploring iconic cities that witnessed the events of World War II. Historical references, from allusions to Adolf Hitler to the mention of a "world war within," are prominently featured throughout the trailer.

BAWAAL TEASER CONTROVERSY

Prior to the trailer release, the teaser of "Bawaal" generated some controversy due to its imagery of gas chambers, Nazi Germany, and the Holocaust.

While some viewers criticized director Nitesh Tiwari for allegedly romanticizing the Holocaust, others urged caution and advocated reserving judgment until the film is seen in its entirety.

ABOUT THE FILM

"Bawaal," produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, takes viewers on an intriguing journey that combines the essence of India with a global appeal.

Nitesh Tiwari, co-producing the film under Earthsky Pictures, expressed confidence in the captivating storyline, amazing visuals, and the beautiful on-screen chemistry between Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor.

The worldwide premiere on Amazon Prime Video is expected to provide a platform to showcase "Bawaal" to indian and global audiences.