'I Request To Stop': Deeksha Gulati Speaks Out After Udit Rajput Faces Online Hate Post Influencer's Viral Cheating Allegation Video

Deeksha Gulati |

Popular TikTok star and fitness influencer Deeksha Gulati was recently in the limelight after posting a video accusing her boyfriend, Udit Rajput, of cheating on her. The video quickly went viral across social media. Days later, Deeksha took to her Instagram Stories to clarify, "it genuinely hurts me to see someone I once cared about receiving so much hate."

Deekhsha started her post saying, "I want to clarify something from my heart. I do not wish to spread hatred towards anyone. Whatever I said during my last LIVE came from a place of impulse and overwhelming emotions (sic)."

She further claimed that she is an emotional person and her intention was never to hurt anyone. Deekhsha further requested her Namaste Ji community to stop engaging with hateful content. "Please don't watch, share or promote those videos anymore," wrote Deekhsha.

The influencer further urged everyone to put an end to this as enough videos have already been made and shared online. Her post ended with thanking her fans for understand and choosing kindness.

A user took Deekhsha's post to a Reddit thread with title "Deeksha gulati latest story" saying, "Something seems off and fishy." To this, one speculated, "Patch up hogya lgta?" So far, Udit has not reacted to the ongoing cheating allegations.

During her emotional Instagram Live, Deeksha made startling revelations, alleging that her relationship pushed her to a breaking point. Speaking in Hindi, she said she had gone to extreme lengths for him, even attempting to harm herself, only to feel betrayed in return. Deeksha accused Udit of emotionally manipulating her and claimed that men like him “use women only for their own benefit.”

She further alleged that Udit took advantage of her fame and public image while secretly being involved with someone else. Visibly distressed throughout the live session, Deeksha oscillated between anger and tears as she appealed to her followers for support, calling it the most challenging phase of her life.