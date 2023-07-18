Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor Will Speak Japanese In Bawaal, For The Love Of Japan

Owing to the historical significance of the events that occured during World War II and how did it inadversely affect Japan and several other countries across the world, Japanese fans of Hindi cinema have flooded the mailbox of producer Sajid Nadiadwala to release the upcoming film 'Bawaal' starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in Japanese.

As per a report by a leading portal, the request has come in three days prior to the digital premiere of the Nitesh Tiwari-directorial that drops on Amazon Prime Video on July 21st, 2023.

A source close to the producer reveals, “The requests have come in from the Japanese audience. They have expressed their interest to dub it in the local language as due to the World War 2 connection, the film has the potential to resonate with the audience in Japan. There are conversations in Japan taking Bawaal as the subject matter of the film touches upon the themes and events surrounding World War 2, which also forms a part of Japan’s history.”

For the unversed Japan was one of the most affected countries during World War 2 with the nuclear bombs rocking Hiroshima and Nagasaki cities considered to be one of the most terrible man-made tragedies in history.

The source further adds, "Yes, there has been a request to release the film in Japan. It's still early to provide specific details. However, the excitement surrounding the release of Bawaal is overwhelming, and we are thrilled to see the immense love and anticipation it has received."

ABOUT BAWAAL

The film revolves around a married couple who revisit definitive moments of history, to explore the truth and foundation of their relationship. Varun plays Ajay Dixit or Ajju Bhaiya from Kanpur, a history teacher who has designed a fake image for himself. His rocky relationship with his newly-wed wife Nisha, played by Janhvi, forces the couple to take a holiday across the European trail.

