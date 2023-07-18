Bawaal Screening: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Surprise Fans In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 18, 2023
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set for the premiere of their upcoming film 'Bawaal' on July 21
Ahead of the screening, the actors organised a special screening of the film for their fans in Mumbai
And to add to the fans' delight, the two even dropped by and took them by surprise
Varun and Janhvi were seen surprising their fans at the special screening of Bawaal in the city
They clicked selfies and signed autographs for their excited fans
Janhvi looked beautiful in a white bodycon dress while Varun looked handsome as ever in a black t-shirt and jeans with a jacket
The screening was filled with whistles, claps, hoots, and cheers, which only grew louder as the actors marked an entry
Bawaal is a timeless love story helmed by Nitesh Tiwari
It has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures.
Bawaal is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 21
