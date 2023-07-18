Bawaal Screening: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Surprise Fans In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 18, 2023

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set for the premiere of their upcoming film 'Bawaal' on July 21

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ahead of the screening, the actors organised a special screening of the film for their fans in Mumbai

Photo by Varinder Chawla

And to add to the fans' delight, the two even dropped by and took them by surprise

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Varun and Janhvi were seen surprising their fans at the special screening of Bawaal in the city

Photo by Varinder Chawla

They clicked selfies and signed autographs for their excited fans

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Janhvi looked beautiful in a white bodycon dress while Varun looked handsome as ever in a black t-shirt and jeans with a jacket

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The screening was filled with whistles, claps, hoots, and cheers, which only grew louder as the actors marked an entry

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bawaal is a timeless love story helmed by Nitesh Tiwari

Photo by Varinder Chawla

It has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures.

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bawaal is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 21

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

7 Best Roles Of Priyanka Chopra Jonas: From Aitraaz To Barfi!
Find out More