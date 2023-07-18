7 Best Roles Of Priyanka Chopra Jonas: From Aitraaz To Barfi!

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 18, 2023
Actress Priyanka Chopra's journey in showbiz, starting from Bollywood, was never a cakewalk, but today, she has carved a niche for herself not only in India but also in Hollywood
As everyone's beloved PeeCee turned 41 on July 18, 2023, here's a look at some of her best roles in Bollywood:
Priyanka portrayed the role of an autistic girl, Jhilmil, in director Anurag Basu's 2012 film 'Barfi!' The film was a hit and the actress was lauded for her performance
PeeCee portrayed the role of Indian boxing champion Mary Kom in her biopic. The film was helmed by Omung Kumar and the actress was hailed for her physical transformation
Priyanka played the role of Meghna Mathur, a small-town girl with enormous hopes of becoming a top fashion model in Madhur Bhandarkar's film 'Fashion'. She even won a National Award for her performance in the film
Helmed by the director duo Abbas-Mastan, Priyanka played the role of a bold, confident, wealthy, and powerful lady who is obsessed with her job and will do anything for name and glory. She received massive responses for the negative character in the film from the audience.
PeeCee played the role of Kashibai, the wife of Peshwa Bajirao in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus which released in 2015
In Kaminey, Priyanka played Sweety, a girl caught between two twins, Charlie and Guddu, in the dark underbelly of Mumbai's underworld. She is a firebrand who does her best to keep Guddu, whom she loves, out of trouble.
The Sky Is Pink is based on a couple’s love story spanning 25 years, told through the perspective of their teenage daughter Aisha Chaudhary, who is diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis
Thanks For Reading!