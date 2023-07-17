Uorfi Javed Gifts Smart Backpacks To Paps In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 17, 2023
Actress and fashionista Uorfi Javed is a favourite among the paparazzi, courtesy her chirpy nature with them
The actress is often seen interacting with them and they too never leave a chance to flatter and compliment her
Uorfi has won the hearts of the paps once again after she gifted them smart bags
On Monday, Uorfi was spotted in Mumbai wearing an orange outfit
Just like always, she was seen having a chat with the paps and distributing the presents
She was even seen telling the paps that they can charge their mobile phones in the smart bags that come with USB port
Uorfi shot to fame after her stint on 'Bigg Boss OTT'
She has also been a part of several daily soaps including 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'
