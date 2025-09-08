The Surfer OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Nicolas Cage's Latest Film

The Surfer OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: Trailer

The Surfer is a psychological thriller film in which Nicolas Cage and Julian McMahon play the lead roles. The film had its world premiere on May 18, 2024, at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. It was released in theatres on May 15, 2025. It is set to be released on Lionsgate PLAY, starting from September 19, 2025.

About The Surfer

The film will be available to watch in French and English. It explores themes of toxic masculinity, the psychological breakdown of a man returning to his childhood surf spot, entitlement, unresolved trauma, and the absurdity of local cult-like mentality that prevents outsiders from accessing coveted resources. Thomas Martin has written the screenplay for the film. It is produced by Leonora Darby, James Harris, Robert Connolly, Nathan Klingher, Nicolas Cage, Brunella Cocchiglia, and James Grandison under the banner of Saturn Films, Lovely Productions, Arenamedia, and Tea Shop Productions.

Plot overview

The film revolves around Nicolas Cage, portraying the role of a man who visits his childhood beach in Australia with his son to reclaim the family home, but he's relentlessly bullied by local surfers who view him as an intruder. The movie delves into his deteriorating mental and physical collapse as he loses his belongings and dignity, transforming into a strange, surreal journey that challenges his sanity, sense of belonging, and the harmful aspects of masculinity.

Cast and characters

The film features Nicolas Cage as the Surfer, Justin Rosniak as the Cop, Julian McMahon as Scally, Finn Little as the Kid, Nic Casim as the Bum, Alexander Bertrand as Pitbull, Miranda Tapsell as the Photographer, Rahel Romahn as the Estate Agent, Nina Young as the Dog Walker, and Charlotte Maggi as Jenny, among others.