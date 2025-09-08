The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Trailer: Aryan Khan Shows Industry's Chaotic Side, SRK Goes 'Teri Maa Ka...' After Being Mistaken For Rapper Badshah

The much-awaited trailer of Aryan Khan's show The Ba***ds Of Bollywood was unveiled on Monday, September 8, where he presented a wild and witty glimpse into the messy, flawed world behind the flashing lights and dramatic headlines.

The show follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer chasing stardom, supported by his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), sharp-tongued manager Sanya (Anya Singh), and his close-knit family, uncle Avtar (Manoj Pahwa), mother Neeta Singh (Mona Singh), and father Rajat Singh (Vijayant Kohli).

Check it out:

As he steps into the dazzling yet ruthless world of cinema, Aasmaan learns that dreams come at a steep price. His greatest challenge arrives in the form of superstar Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol), especially when he is cast opposite Ajay’s daughter, Bollywood debutante Karishma (Sahher Bambba).

Adding to the chaos are shrewd producer Freddy Sodawallah (Manish Chaudhari) and Jaraj Saxena (Rajat Bedi), a yesteryear star desperate to stage his comeback.

The trailer also teases surprising cameos by SS Rajamouli and Aamir Khan, with a humorous moment where Aamir dismisses Aasmaan for choosing vada pav over idli sambar. Rapper Badshah, too, makes an appearance.

The trailer closes on a comic high, as Shah Rukh Khan is mistaken for Badshah by Manoj Pahwa's character and, after being stopped by security outside Pahwa's vanity van, bursts out with, 'Teri Maa Ka…'

Aryan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood will, for the first time ever, unite the three Khans, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan, on screen.

The show features a star-studded cast, including Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Disha Patani, and many others.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood will premiere on Netflix on 18 September.