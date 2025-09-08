 Nishaanchi Song Pigeon Kabootar: Aaishvary Thackeray Debuts As Composer, Says 'Always Dreamed My First Film Would...' – VIDEO
Aaishvary Thackeray, is set to make his Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi, co-starring Vedika Pinto. The makers unveiled a quirky track, Pigeon Kabootar on Monday, composed and penned by Aaishvary. Speaking about it, he said, "It felt incredible to tick off a dream of composing and writing a song for my first film."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson, Aaishvary Thackeray, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Nishaanchi, alongside actress Vedika Pinto. On Monday, September 8, the makers unveiled a quirky new track titled Pigeon Kabootar, sung by Bhupesh Singh and both composed and penned by Aaishvary, who also headlines the film in a fiery double role.

Marking Aaishvary's musical debut, the song blends offbeat lyrics, a playful Hinglish rhythm, and madcap energy, perfectly reflecting the unapologetic world of Nishaanchi. With its catchy hook- "पिजन कबूतर भइया, उड़न फ्लाई, लुक देखो आसमान इस्काई," Pigeon Kabootar is already making waves and on its way to becoming an instant earworm.

Check it out:

Talking about the journey of creating the track, Aaishvary said, "Since the start of my acting journey, I had dreamed that my first film would also feature a song I composed. After we wrapped shooting, I had this itch to share one particular song for the album with Anurag sir, and one night, around 3 AM, I couldn’t sleep. I got out of bed, picked up my keyboard and guitar, and started recording ideas that captured the playful, mischievous energy of the story."

He added, "By morning, I had recorded the whole song and sent it to him. He replied with five heart emojis, saying, 'This is my favourite song. Finish it and send it to me.' Bhupesh sir recorded the vocals, and when Anurag sir heard it, he simply said, 'This is in the film.' It felt incredible to tick off a dream of composing and writing a song for my first film."

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film also stars Monika Panwar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

Nishaanchi will hit theatres nationwide on September 19.

