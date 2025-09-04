 Amitabh Bachchan Gives A Shout-Out To Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi
Amitabh Bachchan Gives A Shout-Out To Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi

The much-awaited trailer of Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi was launched on Wednesday, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to X to give a shout-out to the film. He shared the trailer and wrote, "All my good wishes." Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Nishaanchi Poster / Amitabh Bachchan

The much-awaited trailer of Nishaanchi was launched on Wednesday. The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap, and stars Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto in the lead role. The trailer of the film is being loved by one and all, and none other than megastar Amitabh Bachchan has given a shout out to the film.

Big B shared the trailer of the movie on X and wrote, "All my good wishes." Check out the tweet below...

The trailer of Nishaanchi promises that the movie will be a perfect desi masala entertainer. Bala Saheb Thackeray's grandson, Aaishvary Thackeray, will make his debut with the film, and he looks very confident in the trailer. The actor will be seen in a double role in the movie. Even the female lead, Vedika Pinto, is very impressive.

article-image

Nishaanchi Cast

Apart from Aaishvary and Vedika, the movie also stars Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra. While talking about the cast, Kashyap stated, “Aaishvary, Vedika, Monika, Zeeshan, Kumud and every single actor in the film— they didn’t just act, they lived and breathed these characters. Their commitment to the story and the authenticity of their performances shines in the film."

Further while talking about the movie, the filmmaker said, “Nishaanchi is a story I’ve carried with me for years. It’s my most cinematic film with a classic story at its center involving emotion, betrayal, action - everything I grew up loving in Hindi films. Working with Amazon MGM Studios India was extremely fruitful as they trusted me completely."

article-image

Nishaanchi Release Date

Nishaanchi is slated to release on September 19, 2025. The trailer surely reminded us of the Gangs Of Wasseypur franchise, so the expectations from the film are quite high.

