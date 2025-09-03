Nishaanchi Trailer: Anurag Kashyap's Directorial Looks Like A Perfect Desi Masala Entertainer

YouTube: Nishaanchi Trailer

Anurasg Kashyap has directed by many films, but the audience remembers him for directing the Gangs of Wasseypur franchise. It was a desi masala entertainer, and now, with his next directorial, Nishaanchi, the filmmaker promises to deliver a similar movie. The trailer of Nishaanchi has been released, and it is very impressive.

While sharing the trailer, Kashyap tweeted, "Ab tak toh bas jhalak dekhe the, ab time hai phull bawaal trailer dekhne ka! 🔥💥 #Nishaanchi, Trailer Out Now. Releasing in theatres near you on September 19."

The trailer is full-on desi, and the dialogues will surely make you laugh out loud. The movie marks the debut of Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson, Aaishvary Thackeray, and he will be seen playing a double role in the film. In the trailer, Aaishvary impresses us a lot with his performance, and we are surely looking forward to watching him in the movie.

Vedika Pinto is also very good in the trailer, and even Monika Panwar leaves a strong mark. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra grab our attention with their performance.

While talking about the movie, Kashyap said, “Nishaanchi is a story I’ve carried with me for years. It’s my most cinematic film with a classic story at its center involving emotion, betrayal, action - everything I grew up loving in Hindi films. Working with Amazon MGM Studios India was extremely fruitful as they trusted me completely."

Further talking about the cast of Nishaanchi, Anurag said, “Aaishvary, Vedika, Monika, Zeeshan, Kumud, and every single actor in the film— they didn’t just act, they lived and breathed these characters. Their commitment to the story and the authenticity of their performances shines in the film."

Nishaanchi Release Date

Nishaanchi is slated to release on September 19, 2025, and after watching the trailer, we now have high expectations from the movie.