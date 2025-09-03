'So Frustrating': Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah SLAMS Audience For Ignoring Good Films Like Dhadak 2, Urges Support For Nishaanchi

Content creator Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap, expressed frustration with audiences who often demand ‘good cinema’ but fail to support such films in theatres. Citing the recently released Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, she wrote that years later such films are suddenly hailed as 'cult classics' or 'hidden gems.'She also urged viewers to watch Anurag’s upcoming directorial Nishaanchi, slated for theatrical release on September 19.

Aaliyah Kashyap Urges Audiences To Support Meaningful Films

On Wednesday, Aaliyah took to her Instagram story and wrote, "My dad @anuragkashyap's new film Nishaanchi comes out on September 19th, and I've seen firsthand the amount of love, work, and heart everyone involved has poured into it. If we really want good, impactful and meaningful cinema, we can't just appreciate it in hindsight. Great cinema doesn't get better with time, it deserves to be seen NOW."

Aaliyah Criticises Audiences For Ignoring Impactful Indian Films

Further, Aaliyah noted that this isn’t a new phenomenon, pointing out how some of the most acclaimed Bollywood films, including Rajat Barmecha's Udaan, Ranveer Singh's Lootera, Irrfan Khan's The Lunchbox, Vicky Kaushal's Masaan, and Varun Dhawan's October, also struggled at the box office upon their release.

"And why is it that all these films are internationally acclaimed & appreciated but not by their own country? Only years later do people start calling them masterpieces. And the praise is great ofcourse, but always years too late. Because what about the filmmakers & creatives who risked everything to make them? They don't get that support when it actually matters and when audiences don't show up, it makes it that much harder for more films like that to get made," she added.

About Nishaanchi

The film marks the Bollywood debut of Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray, starring alongside Vedika Pinto, with Monika Panwar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.