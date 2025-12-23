 'I Don't Feel Safe': Uorfi Javed Shares SHOCKING 3 AM Incident, Says Men From Her Mumbai Building Rang Doorbell & Misbehaved With Her
Uorfi Javed faced a terrifying ordeal as men from her building harassed her at 3:30 AM. Despite police intervention, the men, allegedly politically connected, continued to misbehave. An NC has been registered, and Uorfi has filed a complaint, adding, "When someone comes at 3 AM and asks a girl to open the door and then refuses to leave, it is terrifying," adding how she does not feel safe.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 10:09 AM IST
article-image

Social media star Uorfi Javed recently worried her fans after sharing a photo on her Instagram story from a police station at 5 AM, describing it as the 'scariest' experience of her life.

Uorfi Javed Opens Up About Shocking 3 AM Incident

She later revealed that at 3:30 AM, men from her Mumbai residence kept ringing her doorbell for about 10 minutes. When she went to check, one man was standing outside insisting she open the door, while another lingered at the corner.

Speaking to ETimes, Uorfi said she asked them to leave, but they refused, and it was only after she warned she would call the police that they finally went away.

Uorfi Javed Says Men From Her Building Rang Doorbell & Misbehaved

Uorfi said she was at home with her sisters, Dolly and Asfi, when the incident occurred. She alleged that the men involved were residents of the same building from the 13th floor and even claimed to be politically connected, behaving as if they could do anything. Uorfi added that the situation escalated further even after the police arrived.

She added, "We called the police, but they misbehaved with us and with the police. They were rude and kept saying 'nikal nikal.' They denied everything."

Uorfi Javed Reveals Men Tried To Tamper With Evidence

Uorfi stated that the men even tried to tamper with evidence. She noticed this when she and her sisters were leaving for the police station and overheard them asking the security guard to delete the CCTV footage, claiming they were connected to a politician. She further revealed that official action has been taken so far, and an NC has been registered.

'I Do Not Feel Safe'

Describing the emotional toll of the incident, Uorfi admitted that the experience left her shaken. She added, "When someone comes at 3 AM and asks a girl to open the door and then refuses to leave, it is terrifying. Especially when girls are living alone, situations like this can be extremely frightening."

Uorfi said she has also submitted a written complaint, as she does not feel safe, and is eager to know what action will be taken against the men. She added that the society committee is likely to hold a meeting to decide the next steps.

