Bawaal Celeb Review: Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar Call It Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor's 'Career Best'

The much-awaited film 'Bawaal', starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, is all set to stream online, starting July 21. The film presents film fanatics with a brand new pair and their chemistry is already being loved by the masses as seen in the trailer, songs and other promotional events of the film.

The team of 'Bawaal' hosted a special screening for their friends from the industry recently, and all of them have stepped out of the theatre with only positive reviews.

Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor even went on to call 'Bawaal' the "career-best performances" of Varun and Janhvi.

Bawaal celeb review

Janhvi's half-brother Arjun Kapoor took to his social media handle and wrote, "I thoroughly enjoyed this love story... it's a unique yet entertaining film_ it has heart soul and a whole lot of entertainment yet it makes you wonder about relationships and life that's how simple it is... Maahol toh @varundvn and @janhvikapoor have set with career-best performances!!! Deftly handled and nurtured by @niteshtiwari22 sir!!"

KJo, on the other hand, called the film "the most unusual and original love story". "Directed with nuance-abandon and yet so much restrain… it moved me in so many moments... proud film for Sajid to back and for @Amazonprimevideoin to house and the cherry on the cake is the career best performances of @varundvn and @janhvikapoo… They are the heartbeat of Bawaal," he wrote.

Maniesh Paul went on to call director Nitesh Tiwari "the captain of the ship", while Zaheer Iqbal tagged it as "an unforgettable journey into the realms of cinematic brilliance".

About Bawaal

'Bawaal' has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari and going by the trailer, it is a rollercoaster love story set in the background of World War II.

Several scenes in the trailer suggested that the film revolves around a modern day couple drawing similarities between thier lives and the World War II.

'Bawaal' has been shot around exotic locations in Europe and the makers left no stone unturned to promote the film. It is set to stream on Prime Video, starting July 21.

