Video: Akshay Kumar Cleans Juhu Beach In Mumbai Post Ganpati Visarjan, Says 'Cleanliness Is Not Just BMC's Responsibility'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was spotted at Mumbai's Juhu Beach on Sunday (September 7) as he participated in a beach cleanup drive held a day after Ganpati Visarjan. The initiative also saw the participation of Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

Videos circulating on social media show Akshay personally collecting waste and remnants from the visarjan, placing them into bags along with other volunteers.

Several other people also joined Akshay and Amruta. Take a look at their videos here:

Speaking at the event, Akshay opened up about the importance of public responsibility in maintaining cleanliness. According to IANS, he said, "Wisdom teaches us that we should maintain cleanliness. This is also a major point emphasised by our Prime Minister, who says that cleanliness is not just the government’s duty, nor only BMC's responsibility, it is the responsibility of the public as well."

Amruta Fadnavis said, "I feel that PM Modi is the Prime Minister who first gave people the message to maintain cleanliness and start the Swachhta Abhiyan and this is one of the results of that. Look at the number of people who come out for cleanliness drives, this awareness is because of his guidance."

The cleanup initiative comes at a crucial time as beaches across Mumbai witness heavy pollution following Ganpati visarjan celebrations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay has a slew of films lined up in his kitty. He will be next seen in Bhooth Bangla, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Paresh Rawal. Besides, the actor also has Hera Pheri 3, with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, and the film is finally set to go on floors after a massive controversy.

Apart from that, Akshay will play the lead in Welcome To The Jungle, which also stars more than 15 actors. He also has Jolly LLB 3, Haiwaan, and Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat in the pipeline.