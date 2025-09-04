 Dalljiet Kaur Seeks Apology From Ex-Husband Nikhil Patel: 'I Will Fight Because My Soul Deserves It' - VIDEO
Dalljiet Kaur Seeks Apology From Ex-Husband Nikhil Patel: 'I Will Fight Because My Soul Deserves It' - VIDEO

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 07:09 PM IST
article-image

Television actress Dalljiet Kaur has once again spoken out against her ex-husband, businessman Nikhil Patel, demanding an apology for the breakdown of their marriage. During an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Dalljiet expressed the emotional turmoil she faced after their split and made it clear that she would not remain silent.

"I was so happy to get married that when it broke, I was in a lot of anger and resentment. He (Nikhil Patel) needs to know that I will not keep quiet. I will fight till the end of the world to make sure this is not something you can do with people. For me, that apology is still due. If he doesn't feel it, I will go till whatever end there is of the world to get that apology. Because you can't get married, be the dulha and then say 'Shaadi toh hui hi nahi'," Dalljiet said.

Dalljiet Kaur Calls Out Shalin Bhanot For Abandoning Son Jaydon After Her 2nd Marriage Broke: 'He...
article-image

She added, "I will fight till the very end because that's an apology my soul deserves before I breathe my last breath. I deserve that apology and I will get that out of him. I will fight like a man."

Take a look at Dalljiet's video here:

The actress and Nikhil tied the knot in 2023, but their marriage ended within a year, leading to public fallout and accusations. Dalljiet has repeatedly shared her grievances on social media, stating that her fight is not just personal but also a stand against dismissive behaviour in relationships.

Dalljiet had also accused Nikhil of extra-marital affair and mental harassment.

For those unversed, Dalljiet and Nikhil tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in India in March, 2023, and soon after the actress left with her husband and son for Kenya, the country of which the latter is a citizen. However, 10 months after the move, Dalljiet returned to India with her son, and soon after, accused Nikhil of cheating on her.

As their separation got uglier, Nikhil went on to say that he was never legally married to Dalljiet as per Kenya laws, and that their wedding in India was just a "cultural celebration".

In the midst of it all, Nikhil was also spotted in Mumbai back then with his rumoured girlfriend, Safeena Nazar.

