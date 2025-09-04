Alan Walker Mourns Loss Of His Pet Dog Happy, Shares Emotional Tribute: 'He Was Perfect Part Of Our Family'

Norwegian DJ and record producer Alan Walker is mourning the loss of his beloved pet dog, Happy. The musician, best known for global hits like Faded and Alone, took to social media on Thursday (September 4) to share the heartbreaking news with his fans, posting a series of pictures alongside an emotional note.

"Today we said goodbye to our beloved Happy 🐾 For almost 13 years he’s been by my side from the very beginning of my journey. Always spreading love and the purest energy to everyone he met," Walker wrote.

He added, "He was the most perfect dog, and the perfect part of our family. Now he’ll continue to share that same happiness and love from heaven. Rest easy, Happy ❤️."

Check out his emotional post here:

Happy, who had been a constant presence in Walker’s life, was often seen in his personal posts and had become a familiar name among his fanbase. For the artist, who started his career as a teenager and went on to achieve international fame, Happy symbolised unconditional love and companionship through the highs and lows of his musical journey.

Fans and followers flooded the comment section with heartfelt condolences, sending strength and love to Walker during this difficult time. Many shared their own stories of losing pets, resonating with the bond between the artist and his furry companion.

"Rest in peace, one of the legends who always made the Walker community happy," a fan commented.

"Rip, yesterday only I was re-watching your vlog, where Happy was running on your skateboard Ring," wrote another fan.

Another comment read, "And to stop and think happy has been with @alanwalkermusic through all these years , ups and downs 😕😕 it’s just so sad , but rest in peace Happy ♥️♥️ I had a same race dog and I had to send it to my sister home after bad comments thinking I had her because of Alan."

"So sorry to see this @alanwalkermusic for the Lord to give you strength in this moments," read another comment.